News & Insights

Stocks

Sabre downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Bernstein

November 19, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bernstein analyst Alex Irving downgraded Sabre (SABR) to Underperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $3. The recent increase in the share price is not matched by any changes in the company’s financial outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says rising government bond yields continue to present challenges to Sabre’s finance costs over the medium term.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SABR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SABR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.