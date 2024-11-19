Sabre downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Alex Irving downgraded Sabre (SABR) to Underperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $3. The recent increase in the share price is not matched by any changes in the company’s financial outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says rising government bond yields continue to present challenges to Sabre’s finance costs over the medium term.

