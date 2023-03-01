Markets
Sabre Corp. President Kurt Ekert Gets Additional Responsibility Of CEO

March 01, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sabre Corporation (SABR), a travel software and technology firm, said on Wednesday that its President Kurt Ekert will also be its Chief Executive Officer.

Subsequently, Sean Menke, currently the company's CEO and Chair of the Board, will transition to be solely Sabre's Executive Chair of the Board, with effect from April 27.

Joined in 2015, Menke was promoted to the role of CEO in late 2016, whereas Ekert joined Sabre in January 2022 as President.

