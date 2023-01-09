Sabre Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SABR

In trading on Monday, shares of Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.00, changing hands as high as $7.08 per share. Sabre Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SABR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SABR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.46 per share, with $12.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.00.

