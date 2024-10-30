Sabre and TAP Air Portugal sign distribution agreement

Sabre (SABR) and TAP Air Portugal, the main Portuguese airline, announced an expanded distribution agreement. Sabre-connected travel agents can immediately start placing activation requests for NDC offers. Once activated, they can book TAP Air Portugal evolving NDC offers alongside the airline’s traditional EDIFACT content. Sabre-connected travel agents can start placing activation requests to shop, book, and service TAP Air Portugal’s NDC offers. These offers will sit alongside traditional content in Sabre’s travel marketplace, providing travel agents with a comprehensive range of options to best serve their customers. Travel agents will be able to access this content through Sabre’s Offer and Order APIs, the agency point-of-sale solution, Sabre Red 360, and the corporate booking tool, GetThere.

