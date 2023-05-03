Sabra (SBRA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) reported revenue of $161.32 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sabra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Interest and other income : $8.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.6%.

: $8.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.6%. Resident fees and services : $56.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.3%.

: $56.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.3%. Rental and related revenues : $95.87 million versus $103.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.

: $95.87 million versus $103.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.04 compared to the $0.11 average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Sabra have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

