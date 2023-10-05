Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Price Target Increased by 5.70% to 14.24

The average one-year price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been revised to 14.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 13.47 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from the latest reported closing price of 13.69 / share.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Declares $0.30 Dividend

On August 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $13.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.07%, the lowest has been 6.43%, and the highest has been 24.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabra Healthcare REIT. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRA is 0.17%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 225,924K shares. The put/call ratio of SBRA is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 20,690K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,649K shares, representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 25.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,739K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,151K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,251K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,103K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 3.60% over the last quarter.

PRAEX - Real Estate Securities Fund R-1 holds 7,049K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares, representing an increase of 24.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 46.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,013K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,126K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a 'REIT') that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

