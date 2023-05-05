Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.95%, the lowest has been 6.43%, and the highest has been 24.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabra Healthcare REIT. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRA is 0.20%, an increase of 23.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 241,892K shares. The put/call ratio of SBRA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT is 13.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.00% from its latest reported closing price of 11.30.

The projected annual revenue for Sabra Healthcare REIT is 626MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 15,542K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 51.36% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 11,354K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,765K shares, representing an increase of 22.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 17.01% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,301K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,481K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 7,306K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 10.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,133K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,743K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a 'REIT') that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

