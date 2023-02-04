Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $13.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.95%, the lowest has been 6.43%, and the highest has been 24.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -16.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.65% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT is $14.36. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.65% from its latest reported closing price of $13.59.

The projected annual revenue for Sabra Healthcare REIT is $626MM, an increase of 49.43%. The projected annual EPS is $0.59.

Fund Sentiment

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabra Healthcare REIT. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBRA is 0.1793%, a decrease of 3.6995%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 237,126K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 15,529,039 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,979,066 shares, representing a decrease of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 52.45% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,480,552 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,590,923 shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 8,765,427 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097,445 shares, representing an increase of 41.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 74.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,905,522 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,788,528 shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 0.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,742,650 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,641,372 shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a 'REIT') that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.