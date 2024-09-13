Sabra Health Care REIT Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.75, with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.7% increase from the previous average price target of $15.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Sabra Health Care REIT among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $17.00 $15.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sabra Health Care REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sabra Health Care REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sabra Health Care REIT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sabra Health Care REIT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Financial Insights: Sabra Health Care REIT

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sabra Health Care REIT's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.29% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sabra Health Care REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sabra Health Care REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

