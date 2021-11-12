Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SBRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.7, the dividend yield is 8.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBRA was $14.7, representing a -22.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.02 and a 4.59% increase over the 52 week low of $14.06.

SBRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SBRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22. Zacks Investment Research reports SBRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.56%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

