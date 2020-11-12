Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SBRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.36, the dividend yield is 7.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBRA was $16.36, representing a -28.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.85 and a 195.04% increase over the 52 week low of $5.55.

SBRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SBRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports SBRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.18%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

