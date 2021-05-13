Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SBRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.94, the dividend yield is 7.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBRA was $16.94, representing a -10.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.95 and a 59.14% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.

SBRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). SBRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports SBRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.38%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

