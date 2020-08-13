Dividends
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.52, the dividend yield is 7.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBRA was $15.52, representing a -37.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.95 and a 179.89% increase over the 52 week low of $5.55.

SBRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SBRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63. Zacks Investment Research reports SBRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.72%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The following ETF(s) have SBRA as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
  • The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 51.39% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of SBRA at 5.3%.

