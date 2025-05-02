Sabra Health Care REIT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SBRA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.45, changing hands as low as $17.35 per share. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.87 per share, with $20.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.46.

