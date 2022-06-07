Sabra Health Care REIT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SBRA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.01, changing hands as high as $14.25 per share. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.44 per share, with $19.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.25.

