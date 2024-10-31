Sabra Health Care narrows FY24 AFFO view to $1.41-$1.42 from $1.39-$1.42

Consensus $1.42
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SBRA:
- Sabra Health Care reports Q3 AFFO 37c, consensus 36c
- SBRA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Sabra Health Care price target raised to $18 from $17 at Scotiabank
- Sabra Health Care upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
- Sabra Health Care upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.