SABRA HEALTH CARE Earnings Results: $SBRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

SABRA HEALTH CARE ($SBRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $183,540,000, beating estimates of $181,950,772 by $1,589,228.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SBRA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SABRA HEALTH CARE Insider Trading Activity
SABRA HEALTH CARE insiders have traded $SBRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CATHERINE CUSACK has made 2 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $40,315 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SABRA HEALTH CARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of SABRA HEALTH CARE stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,840,162 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,147,630
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,747,198 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,261,469
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,255,304 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,741,865
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 998,506 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,294,123
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 905,466 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,682,671
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 888,908 shares (+95.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,395,886
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 877,880 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,204,881
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.