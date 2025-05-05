SABRA HEALTH CARE Earnings Results: $SBRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

SABRA HEALTH CARE ($SBRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $183,540,000, beating estimates of $181,950,772 by $1,589,228.

SABRA HEALTH CARE Insider Trading Activity

SABRA HEALTH CARE insiders have traded $SBRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE CUSACK has made 2 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $40,315 and 0 sales.

SABRA HEALTH CARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of SABRA HEALTH CARE stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

