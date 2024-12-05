Sabra Health Care downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra downgraded Sabra Health Care (SBRA) to Neutral from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $20. The firm says multiples in the skilled nursing facility group “reflect a perfect set-up amid higher regulatory risk.” From being outright positive on the group, Mizuho is now neutral.

