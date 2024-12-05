Sabra Health Care downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra downgraded Sabra Health Care (SBRA) to Neutral from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $20. The firm says multiples in the skilled nursing facility group “reflect a perfect set-up amid higher regulatory risk.” From being outright positive on the group, Mizuho is now neutral.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.