$SABR stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 28, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$SABR stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,757,631 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SABR:

$SABR Insider Trading Activity

$SABR insiders have traded $SABR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ELAINE PAUL sold 24,325 shares for an estimated $103,210
  • GAIL MANDEL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $36,287

$SABR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $SABR stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SABR Government Contracts

We have seen $23,018,683 of award payments to $SABR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

