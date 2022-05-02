SABR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.22, changing hands as low as $10.17 per share. Sabre Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SABR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SABR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.05 per share, with $15.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.26.

