Sable Resources Expands BC Copper Portfolio

May 29, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Sable Resources (TSE:SAE) has released an update.

Sable Resources Ltd. has expanded its mining interests by acquiring 4,806 hectares of land in two new properties near its Perk Rocky Project in British Columbia. These properties, Copper Queen and Rusty Peak, are known for their favorable geology and signs of porphyry mineralization, with Copper Queen having seen no exploration since 2011. This move is part of Sable’s strategy to build a robust copper portfolio in the region, complementing their projects in Argentina.

