Sable Offshore (SOC) Price Target Decreased by 45.41% to 21.83

The average one-year price target for Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) has been revised to $21.83 / share. This is a decrease of 45.41% from the prior estimate of $39.98 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 420.95% from the latest reported closing price of $4.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sable Offshore. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 9.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOC is 0.27%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.81% to 75,038K shares. The put/call ratio of SOC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pilgrim Global Advisors holds 9,933K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,101K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 7,172K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,952K shares , representing an increase of 30.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,102K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 72.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 189.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,521K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing an increase of 68.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 39.70% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,830K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

