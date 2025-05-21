Sable Offshore Prices Public Offering Of About 8.70 Mln Shares At $29.50/shr

(RTTNews) - Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of about 8.70 million shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value, at a price to the public of $29.50 per share.

The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering of $200.0 million of shares of common stock.

In connection with the offering, the company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.30 million shares of common stock at the public offering price from the Company.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $256.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The company plans to use net proceeds of the offering for capital expenditures, working capital purposes and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on May 23, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

