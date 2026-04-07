Sable Offshore Executive Sells $4.7M in Shares Following Stock Vesting

Key Points

Flores directly sold 279,081 shares for a transaction value of $4.66 million on March 31, 2026.

The sale represented 24.50% of his total holdings at the time of the transaction.

All shares sold were from direct holdings; indirect ownership (417,000 shares held by Family LLC) was unaffected.

Flores retains 442,794 shares directly and 417,000 shares indirectly, maintaining a post-sale beneficial interest of 859,794 shares, with the transaction aligning with available capacity following prior reductions in holdings.

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James Caldwell Flores, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC), disclosed the sale of 279,081 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on March 31, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 279,081 Transaction value $4.66 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 442,794 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 417,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $6.81 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($16.69); post-transaction value based on latest market close ($15.37 as of April 2, 2026).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Flores's historical trading activity?

This is Flores's only open-market sale over the historical record provided, so no meaningful median or cadence comparison is available based solely on sell transactions.

This is Flores's only open-market sale over the historical record provided, so no meaningful median or cadence comparison is available based solely on sell transactions. What is the impact on Flores's ownership structure post-sale?

Direct ownership decreased to 442,794 shares, while indirect holdings remain unchanged at 417,000 shares, resulting in an ongoing aggregate beneficial interest of 859,794 shares.

Direct ownership decreased to 442,794 shares, while indirect holdings remain unchanged at 417,000 shares, resulting in an ongoing aggregate beneficial interest of 859,794 shares. Did the sale include any derivative or administrative transactions?

No derivative securities were involved; all shares sold were from direct common stock holdings.

No derivative securities were involved; all shares sold were from direct common stock holdings. What is the context of the transaction relative to Sable Offshore Corp.'s recent stock performance?

The transaction occurred with the stock priced at around $16.69 per share, against a one-year total return of -16.65% as of April 2, 2026, reflecting a period of material share price decline.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-02) $16.69 Market capitalization $1.41 billion Net income (TTM) -$410.16 million 1-year price change -16.65%

* One-year price change calculated using April 5, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Operates oil and gas exploration and development assets, including three offshore platforms and an onshore processing facility across 76,000 acres in California.

Engages in oil and gas exploration and development activities, operating on 16 federal leases in California.

Sable Offshore Corp. is an independent energy company focused on offshore oil and gas production from federal leases off the coast of California. The company leverages a concentrated asset base and integrated processing infrastructure to deliver hydrocarbons to the U.S. market. Its strategic position and operational scale provide exposure to established energy demand and regulatory frameworks.

What this transaction means for investors

On March 31, James Caldwell Flores, President and COO of Sable Offshore, sold nearly a quarter of his direct stock holdings in a transaction valued at $4.66 million. When a top executive sells a large block of shares, it can draw attention -- especially when the stock has had a less-than-stellar year.

However, things aren’t always as they seem. According to the SEC filing, the shares were sold to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock. In simple terms, the executive received stock as part of his compensation, and a portion was sold to pay the resulting tax bill.

As for Sable itself, the stock has been volatile over the past year, with a sharp plunge in late 2025 followed by a rebound. More recently, shares have edged higher, reflecting ongoing shifts in the energy market.

While energy stocks can be influenced by many different factors, such as commodity prices and geopolitics, this particular insider transaction appears routine and does not necessarily signal a change in the executive’s outlook on the business.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.