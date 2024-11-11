Sable Offshore Corp options imply 7.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sable Offshore (SOC) Corp is 1.1x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.2%, or $1.70, after results are released.
