Sable Offshore Corp options imply 4.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sable Offshore (SOC) Corp is normal with calls leading puts 16:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.9%, or $1.12, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.1%.

