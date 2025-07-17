Sable Offshore Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SOC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.49, changing hands as high as $27.85 per share. Sable Offshore Corp shares are currently trading up about 23.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.66 per share, with $35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.38.

