Sabio Holdings Shines at Cantech Conference

October 21, 2024 — 07:03 pm EDT

Sabio Holdings (TSE:SBIO) has released an update.

Sabio Holdings has been recognized as the Best Presenter at the Cantech Letter Investment Conference 2024, highlighting its innovative contributions in the ad-supported streaming sector. The company also announced the granting of restricted share units to its independent directors, marking a significant move in compensating them for their invaluable service.

