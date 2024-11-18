Sabio Holdings Achieves Record Revenue and Growth

Sabio Holdings (TSE:SBIO) has released an update.
Sabio Holdings reported record third-quarter 2024 revenues of $16.1 million, an impressive 82% increase from the previous year, driven by a 100% growth in Connected TV/OTT sales. The company also achieved a substantial rise in Adjusted EBITDA, showcasing strong profitability and operating leverage gains. Sabio’s strategic focus on Connected TV/OTT has enabled it to outperform the market and set a robust foundation for continued growth.
