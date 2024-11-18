News & Insights

Stocks

Sabio Holdings Achieves Record Revenue and Growth

November 18, 2024 — 06:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sabio Holdings (TSE:SBIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Sabio Holdings reported record third-quarter 2024 revenues of $16.1 million, an impressive 82% increase from the previous year, driven by a 100% growth in Connected TV/OTT sales. The company also achieved a substantial rise in Adjusted EBITDA, showcasing strong profitability and operating leverage gains. Sabio’s strategic focus on Connected TV/OTT has enabled it to outperform the market and set a robust foundation for continued growth.

For further insights into TSE:SBIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.