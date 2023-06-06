Sabine Royalty Trust - Unit (SBR) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust - Unit said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.33 per share ($3.91 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $68.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.92%, the lowest has been 5.21%, and the highest has been 12.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabine Royalty Trust - Unit. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBR is 0.14%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 2,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 307K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 260K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 101,841.76% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 176K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing a decrease of 74.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 81.53% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 153K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 18.95% over the last quarter.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 60K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 59.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 272,345.81% over the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabine Royalty Trust (the Trust) is an express trust formed to receive Sabine Corporation's royalty and mineral interests, including landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals (other than executive rights, bonuses and delay rentals), production payments and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas (the Royalty Properties). The conveyances of the Royalty Properties to the Trust were effective with respect to production on January 1, 1983. The current trustee of the Trust is Simmons Bank.

