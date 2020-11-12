Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -38.78% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.28, the dividend yield is 4.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBR was $29.28, representing a -31.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.98 and a 27.19% increase over the 52 week low of $23.02.

SBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBR Dividend History page.

