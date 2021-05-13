Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.252 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.17, the dividend yield is 8.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBR was $36.17, representing a -1.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.70 and a 48.42% increase over the 52 week low of $24.37.

SBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). SBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61.

