Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.294 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.61, the dividend yield is 9.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBR was $38.61, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.81 and a 46.58% increase over the 52 week low of $26.34.

SBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.