Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -7.19% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.6, the dividend yield is 5.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBR was $33.6, representing a -10.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.74 and a 45.96% increase over the 52 week low of $23.02.

SBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). SBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

