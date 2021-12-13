Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.44, the dividend yield is 8.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBR was $42.44, representing a -6.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.52 and a 52.66% increase over the 52 week low of $27.80.

SBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). SBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8.

