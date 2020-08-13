Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.1, the dividend yield is 3.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBR was $33.1, representing a -28.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.44 and a 43.79% increase over the 52 week low of $23.02.

SBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

