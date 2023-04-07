Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.70 per share ($8.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $74.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.70%, the lowest has been 5.07%, and the highest has been 12.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabine Royalty Trust. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 18.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBR is 0.16%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.24% to 2,127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfield, Bush & holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 9.77% over the last quarter.

State of Wyoming holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 29.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Verdence Capital Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 16K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabine Royalty Trust (the Trust) is an express trust formed to receive Sabine Corporation's royalty and mineral interests, including landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals (other than executive rights, bonuses and delay rentals), production payments and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas (the Royalty Properties). The conveyances of the Royalty Properties to the Trust were effective with respect to production on January 1, 1983. The current trustee of the Trust is Simmons Bank.

