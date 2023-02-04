Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $83.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.55%, the lowest has been 5.07%, and the highest has been 12.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.88%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabine Royalty Trust. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBR is 0.1444%, an increase of 9.5665%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 1,889K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 303,945 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296,473 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 31.14% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 295,726 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303,113 shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 32.95% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim & holds 202,847 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 155,408 shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,955 shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBR by 29.99% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 52,948 shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabine Royalty Trust (the Trust) is an express trust formed to receive Sabine Corporation's royalty and mineral interests, including landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals (other than executive rights, bonuses and delay rentals), production payments and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas (the Royalty Properties). The conveyances of the Royalty Properties to the Trust were effective with respect to production on January 1, 1983. The current trustee of the Trust is Simmons Bank.

