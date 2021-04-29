SABIC's first quarter net profit at 4.86 bln riyals, beats forecasts

Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) posted on Thursday net profit of 4.86 billion riyals ($1.30 billion) in the first quarter, citing higher average prices, rebounding from a loss in the same period a year earlier.

SABIC had reported a net loss of 1.05 billion riyals for quarter that ended on March 31, 2020 when earnings were hit by impairment charges on assets.

The first quarter 2021 profit was above an average forecast of 3.68 billion riyals, based on five analysts in Refinitiv's Eikon.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

