SABIC to consider IPO of its specialty chemicals unit - Bloomberg News

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE is considering an initial public offering of its specialty chemicals unit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SABIC is weighing a potential listing of the business as early as 2021 and is speaking with advisers, the report said, adding that the specialty chemicals unit generates about $2 billion in annual revenue.

Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that it will lead to a transaction, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

