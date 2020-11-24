SABIC to consider IPO of its specialty chemicals unit - Bloomberg News

Saudi Basic Industries Corp is considering an initial public offering of its specialty chemicals unit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SABIC is weighing a potential listing of the business as early as 2021 and is speaking with advisers, the report said, adding that the specialty chemicals unit generates about $2 billion in annual revenue.

Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that it will lead to a transaction, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

