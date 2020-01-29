SABIC posts Q4 loss of $192 mln on writedown at affiliate, lower selling prices

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, posted a fourth-quarter net loss, the first quarterly loss in over a decade, due to lower average selling prices and a writedown at an affiliate.

