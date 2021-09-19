Markets
XOM

SABIC Begins Commissioning Activities For Initial Start-up Of JV Project With Exxon Mobil In U.S.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SABIC announced Sunday that it has started commissioning activities and preparations for initial start-up of the joint venture project with Exxon Mobil in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The project includes the establishment of an ethylene production unit with annual capacity of about 1.8 million tons, which will feed two polyethylene units and a monoethylene glycol unit, SABIC said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

SABIC expects that this project will have a positive impact on its consolidated financial statements, after the commencement of the commercial operation.

The company added that the project supports SABIC's global growth strategy, diversifying its feedstock sources and strengthening its petrochemical manufacturing presence in North America for a wide range of products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular