Sabesp Secures Partial Approval for R$701 Million Deal

October 21, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (Sabesp) has successfully secured partial approval for agreements worth R$701 million concerning Registered Warrants, with an expected payout of R$455 million over the next four months. The final amounts may vary based on calculations by the São Paulo State Court of Justice. Sabesp continues to update the market on the progress of other pending agreements.

