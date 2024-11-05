SABESP Enhances Governance with Bylaws Amendment

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) held an online Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to approve amendments to Article 27 of its Bylaws, allowing the Statutory Audit Committee to include external members and updating the requirements for committee members. This decision, approved by a majority vote, reflects SABESP’s commitment to enhancing corporate governance, a factor that can influence investor confidence in the company’s stock performance.

