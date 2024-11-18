Sabesp Enhances Audit Committee with New Appointments

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (Sabesp) has announced changes to its Statutory Audit Committee following the resignation of Mr. Alexandre Gonçalves Silva. The Board of Directors has appointed Eduardo Person Pardini and Saulo de Tarso Alves de Lara as new members, joining the current committee led by Mateus Affonso Bandeira. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen Sabesp’s governance and audit oversight.

