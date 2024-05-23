Sabana REIT Shares Court Hearing Outcomes

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

In a recent update to shareholders, Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore), provided an overview of court hearings related to an application made by the Trustee to the High Court of Singapore. This follows previous communications and a request from certain shareholders to convene an extraordinary general meeting to discuss resolutions. The update, including any outcomes from the May court hearings, has been made public via SGXNet.

