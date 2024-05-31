Sabana REIT Provides Crucial Legal Update

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, acting as trustee for Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT, has issued an update to unitholders about a significant legal matter. The update pertains to the latest developments in the High Court of Singapore regarding an application previously referenced in multiple statements. This announcement was made through the official SGXNet channel, ensuring all stakeholders are informed of the ongoing proceedings.

