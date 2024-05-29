News & Insights

Sabana REIT Evaluates Unitholder Resolution Changes

May 29, 2024 — 11:23 am EDT

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has received amendments from unitholders to modify resolutions previously proposed, leading to a consideration of legal advice and further discussions on internalisation with HSBC Institutional Trust Services. The company has advised unitholders and investors to exercise caution and refrain from actions that could impact their interests in the REIT units. Further updates will be announced following the company’s review of the modifications requested.

