Sabana Industrial REIT EGM Postponed by Court Order

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, initially scheduled for 24 May 2024, has been postponed following a High Court order. The court’s decision comes after a series of announcements regarding a legal application to hold the EGM in abeyance. Unitholders will be notified of the new meeting date after a further announcement, which is to be expected by 6 June 2024 unless the EGM is withdrawn by the requisitionists.

For further insights into SG:M1GU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.