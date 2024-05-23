News & Insights

Sabana Industrial REIT EGM Postponed by Court Order

May 23, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, initially scheduled for 24 May 2024, has been postponed following a High Court order. The court’s decision comes after a series of announcements regarding a legal application to hold the EGM in abeyance. Unitholders will be notified of the new meeting date after a further announcement, which is to be expected by 6 June 2024 unless the EGM is withdrawn by the requisitionists.

