Sabaf S.p.A. Expands Share Structure and Market Reach

Sabaf S.p.A. has transitioned 325,000 shares with increased voting rights into ordinary shares, highlighting its ongoing expansion and diversification in the household appliance components market. The company, known for its technological know-how and manufacturing flexibility, operates globally with a strong presence in several countries.

